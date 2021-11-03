NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham Jr. News

The Odell Beckham Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns has spilled over into Wednesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, the wide receiver’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a highlight video of several times quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw the ball to his wide open son. And of course, this sparked some questions about Beckham’s future with the organization.

Beckham was not traded yesterday ahead of the league’s trade deadline, but it appears there’s something brewing around the Browns organization.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, OBJ was excused from practice today — despite showing up ready to participate as usual.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this puzzling news.

Bro shows up to practice. Trying not to let the outside noise get to him and y’all send him home?🤔 https://t.co/RKMuzguBPu — Ghost (@_Mister_Biggs) November 3, 2021

Once his dad dropped the video & LeBron tweeted “#FreeOBJ” the situation was in its last moments https://t.co/q8keyezqmv — Jiggle Clay The Last Don (@JiggleClayLTD) November 3, 2021

Get rid of this dude, been nothing but bad news since in CLE https://t.co/WLV314zqI8 — Joe Eskra (@Eskra89) November 3, 2021

How could the #Browns not trade him yesterday? Now he’s just gonna be an issue in CLE the rest of the season @TheHerd https://t.co/cz6ugXvgBK — Mike James (@detroitman606) November 3, 2021

The #Browns are really gonna release Odell and let him walk over to Green Bay or New Orleans for free… just pain https://t.co/QhppnxfV9X — Andrew Riedell (@RiedellAndrew) November 3, 2021

Tell me you got let go without telling me you got let go. That just sucks big time for Odell. 😳 https://t.co/GqZ9zAbtYZ — Diego The DJ (@Diego_TheDJ) November 3, 2021

Beckham was expected to have a breakout year with the Browns after returning from his 2020 ACL tear. But so far through the 2021 season, the veteran wide receiver has just 232 yards and has not scored a touchdown yet this year. In last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he had just one catch for six yards.

Beckham is under contract with the Browns through the 2023 season, but has no remaining guaranteed money on his deal.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.