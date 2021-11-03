NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham Jr. News

The Spun

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham on Sunday.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks on the sidelines with the name of Breonna Taylor on his helmet during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Washington Football Team 34-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Odell Beckham Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns has spilled over into Wednesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, the wide receiver’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a highlight video of several times quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw the ball to his wide open son. And of course, this sparked some questions about Beckham’s future with the organization.

Beckham was not traded yesterday ahead of the league’s trade deadline, but it appears there’s something brewing around the Browns organization.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, OBJ was excused from practice today — despite showing up ready to participate as usual.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this puzzling news.

Beckham was expected to have a breakout year with the Browns after returning from his 2020 ACL tear. But so far through the 2021 season, the veteran wide receiver has just 232 yards and has not scored a touchdown yet this year. In last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he had just one catch for six yards.

Beckham is under contract with the Browns through the 2023 season, but has no remaining guaranteed money on his deal.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.

