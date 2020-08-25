The Spun

Odell Beckham Jr. Declines To Answer Question About Opting Out

Odell Beckham Jr. on the sideline for the Browns.CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 8: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks back to the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. raised some eyebrows with his comments on the upcoming NFL season.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Beckham expressed his belief that the NFL probably shouldn’t come back in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this—and I hate saying it like that—but the owners’ [attitude is], Oh we own you guys, and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it,” Beckham told the WSJ.

A subsequent report indicated that Beckham’s quotes were given before he saw the safety protocols at the Browns’ facility and he did not plan on opting out.

Whether opting out ever crossed his mind or not, Beckham declined to say at training camp today.

Browns fans are happy to see Beckham in camp and ready to go. The hope is that he’ll be healthier than he was last season when he put up underwhelming numbers, despite going over the 1,000-yard mark once again.

A healthy and productive Beckham would go a long way toward Cleveland overcoming last year’s disappointing campaign.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.