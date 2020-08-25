Odell Beckham Jr. Declines To Answer Question About Opting Out

Earlier this summer, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. raised some eyebrows with his comments on the upcoming NFL season.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Beckham expressed his belief that the NFL probably shouldn’t come back in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this—and I hate saying it like that—but the owners’ [attitude is], Oh we own you guys, and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it,” Beckham told the WSJ.

A subsequent report indicated that Beckham’s quotes were given before he saw the safety protocols at the Browns’ facility and he did not plan on opting out.

Whether opting out ever crossed his mind or not, Beckham declined to say at training camp today.

#Browns Odell Beckham Jr. declines to say if he seriously considered opting out of season. Says he's "just here to play football." — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 25, 2020

Browns fans are happy to see Beckham in camp and ready to go. The hope is that he’ll be healthier than he was last season when he put up underwhelming numbers, despite going over the 1,000-yard mark once again.

A healthy and productive Beckham would go a long way toward Cleveland overcoming last year’s disappointing campaign.