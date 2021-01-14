Odell Beckham Jr. Has Message For Everyone About The Browns

We’re still a few days away from an AFC showdown between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, but Odell Beckham Jr. has already made his prediction for the game.

Beckham remains out of action with a torn ACL, however, that hasn’t stopped him from enjoying this improbable season for the Browns.

Not many people gave Cleveland a chance against Pittsburgh on Wild Card weekend, yet the Browns pulled off the major upset without their head coach on the sidelines.

Kevin Stefanski will be back on the sidelines this weekend against the Chiefs, but there aren’t many analysts out there picking the Browns to knock off the defending Super Bowl champions.

Even though almost every prediction for this Sunday has the Chiefs cruising to the next round, Beckham is confident the Browns will shock the world.

“Don’t be surprised this weekend when they win….just throwin it out there now,” Beckham tweeted on Thursday.

Some fans are claiming that Beckham just jinxed the Browns with this tweet, but obviously it won’t have a legitimate impact on the game.

If Cleveland is going to shock Kansas City this Sunday, it needs to dominate the time of possession and keep Patrick Mahomes on the bench as long as possible.

Kickoff for the Browns-Chiefs game is at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS.