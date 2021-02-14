Odell Beckham Jr. Has Message For NFL This Offseason

Odell Beckham Jr. is on a mission this year to remind fans he’s still one of the best receivers in the business.

The former superstar missed much of the 2020 season because of an injury. The Cleveland Browns wideout tore his ACL in Week 7, causing him to miss the rest of the year.

Almost the second OBJ went down with the injury, trade rumors started swirling regarding the former superstar. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Nov. 1 of last year that there’s a strong possibility Beckham has played his last game in Cleveland. Whether or not those trade rumors materialize has yet to be seen.

No matter what happens in Beckham’s near future, he’s out to remind the NFL he’s still a top-tier receiver. Take a look.

As quick as we alll forgot… is as quick as I’ll remind ya…. GodSpeeeed pic.twitter.com/NSF5KDzbyr — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) February 13, 2021

We don’t believe anyone is arguing Odell Beckham Jr.’s early career wasn’t impressive. There’s a reason he emerged as one of the NFL’s biggest stars just years into his professional career. But OBJ just hasn’t been the same receiver he once was.

Even before his season-ending injury in 2020, OBJ wasn’t even the best receiver on his own team. Until we see how he bounces back from said injury, it’s going to be tough to gauge how the rest of Beckham’s career is going to pan out.

For now, the trade rumors surrounding the Browns wideout have died down and most expect he’ll be with the organization throughout the 2021 season. We’re excited to see what he has in store.

