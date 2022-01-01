Odell Beckham Jr. Has Telling Admission On His Browns Tenure

In his two-plus seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. rarely looked like his vintage self.

Whether it was due to injuries, ineffectiveness or a seeming lack of chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield, Beckham’s numbers never matched what he put up in his first five pro seasons with the New York Giants.

But after catching only seven touchdowns in 29 games with Cleveland, the 29-year-old Beckham has hauled in four scores in his last five games with the Los Angeles Rams.

Needless to say, he’s enjoying life in LA after being acquired off waivers midseason.

“It’s been great,” Beckham said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “Over the last couple of years, I’ve felt deprived. I’ve definitely missed the end zone for sure, and it just hasn’t been as easy and seamless as it could and should be. I’m someone who I feel like I should score once or twice every single game. I feel like I can get 100 yards every single game.”

Beckham has not broken 100 yards yet this season, so now that he’s gotten his scoring splurge out of the way, perhaps that will be the next goal to check off his list.

He swears he’s not focused on personal numbers though, instead heaping praise on his teammate, Cooper Kupp, who is on pace to break the NFL single-season record for receptions and receiving yards.

“I chose to come here knowing that Coop is on pace to break a record. I didn’t come here thinking, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get my targets,’” Beckham told reporters today. “Yeah, I’m a competitor, but I’m here witnessing greatness between Stafford and Coop, and it’s been fun to watch.”

Beckham and the Rams have already wrapped up a playoff berth. At 11-4, Los Angeles can clinch the NFC West title this weekend with a win over the Baltimore Ravens and an Arizona Cardinals loss to the Dallas Cowboys.