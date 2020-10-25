The Spun

Browns Announce Injury Update For Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham is injured.CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 25: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. has left today’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an injury. The Cleveland Browns just announced that the star wide receiver will not return.

The Browns wide receiver was injured following an interception thrown by quarterback Baker Mayfield. Cleveland’s quarterback attempted to go deep to Beckham down the right sideline, but left the pass short. It was picked off by the Bengals.

Beckham attempted to chase down the defender and make a tackle. He appeared to get injured in the process. Beckham was immediately taken into the locker room for further evaluation.

The Browns have since announced that Beckham will not return on Sunday.

It’s been a tough week for Beckham, who learned earlier that he’s been banned from the LSU football program due to his national championship money scandal.

Some are blaming Mayfield for the injury, including Emmanuel Acho, who wants the QB benched.

“Baker Mayfield throws and opening drive INT, and two of his players (1 being Odell Beckham) get injured on the play. This video alone should sentence Baker to the bench eternally,” he tweeted.

It’s been an ugly game all around for Cleveland today.

The Browns are trailing the Bengals, 10-3, midway through the second quarter. The game is airing on local CBS stations.


