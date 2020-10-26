The Cleveland Browns picked up an incredible victory over the rival Cincinnati Bengals thanks to a huge performance from the entire team. But that win appears to have come at the cost of losing star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. for the year.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Beckham told her that he has torn his ACL. As a result, his 2020 season is effectively over.

Beckham’s injury occurred on the first pass of the game. A Baker Mayfield throw in Beckham’s direction was intercepted, and while Beckham was trying to make a play on the Bengals defender, he got knocked down and struggled to get up.

The Browns wideout was ruled out of the game with a knee injury and the early reports on the extent were grim. We now know why.

Beckham finishes his 2020 campaign with 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr just text me that his ACL is torn and that his season is over. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 26, 2020

The injury to Beckham is his first big injury with the Browns, but arguably the biggest of his career. He was no stranger to injuries with the New York Giants, missing 16 games between the 2017 and 2018 seasons with ankle and quad injuries.

But suffering a torn ACL can be one of the worst. We’ve seen plenty of exceptional players have their careers cut short or simply diminished by an injury like that.

2020 won’t be the last we see of Odell Beckham Jr. in a Browns uniform. Whether he can return to the kind of all-world playmaker that made him a household name remains a different story.