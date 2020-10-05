Odell Beckham Jr. has had plenty of big games in his career, including a few against the Dallas Cowboys. Today was another one of those performances.

Before Week 3, Beckham said he “accepted” that he might not put up big individual numbers this season. However, he did just that today.

Four games into his second season in Cleveland, Beckham turned in his best performance with the Browns this afternoon against Dallas. The star wide receiver caught five passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns while sealing the game with a 50-yard rushing score.

After the win, Beckham addressed what this type of production meant, especially against the Cowboys, with whom he has some history.

“I just want to be able to help,” Beckham said, via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “I just want to help this team find ways to win. That’s really what it boils down to. There is something special about being part of a win, being part of the team and helping win. That’s all my goal ever has been. I have a lot of history with the Cowboys. My family is from here and everything. I don’t know. There is just something about being in this atmosphere and this stadium. It is not like it is not always like that, but I just want to be great so just find ways to help us win.”

With today’s win, the Browns are 3-1 on the season. Looking ahead at their schedule, things set up nicely for the franchise to have its first 10-win season since 2007 and secure its first playoff berth since 2002.

Beckham and the Browns will be back in action next week against the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts.