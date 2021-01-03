Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts To The Browns’ Playoff Berth

The Cleveland Browns are head back to the postseason for the first time since 2002.

With the ability to control their own destiny, Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski pulled out a gutsy win on Sunday. Thanks to a strong game from running back Nick Chubb, the Browns outlasted the shorthanded Steelers 24-22. Their 11th win of the year became their most important as it punched Cleveland’s ticket to this year’s playoffs.

LeBron James and a handful of other celebrities congratulated the Browns on a job well done on Sunday. Perhaps the most meaningful reaction came from Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The 28-year-old wideout took to Twitter to congratulate his teammates on the huge accomplishment.

Innn there !!!! Go to work dawgsss — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 3, 2021

Beckham tore his ACL earlier this season, sidelining him for the remainder of 2020. Although it’s unclear if he’ll be back in Cleveland next year, the star wideout clearly was proud to see his team earn their playoff spot.

The Browns led throughout most of the contest on Saturday after Chubb broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Austin Hooper and Jarvis Landry each found the endzone once in the second half to extend Cleveland’s lead to 24-9 with 14:57 remaining. Led by Mason Rudolph, the Steelers stormed back with two scores in the final 10 minutes to pull within two points. However after a failed two-point conversion and subsequent onside kick, the Browns locked up the win.

With the victory, Cleveland earned one of the seven AFC playoff spots. Although their final seed won’t be confirmed until later this evening, it’s likely that the Browns will come in at No. 6. That would set-up a first round Wild Card rematch against Sunday’s opponent, the No. 3 Steelers.

While they await their playoff match-up, the Browns will celebrate. Cleveland can finally cheer on their NFL team in the postseason for the first time in 18 years.