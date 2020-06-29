Odell Beckham Jr. Responds To Tweet Hoping He Gets Traded To Patriots

Patriots fans can keep dreaming – Odell Beckham Jr. is staying in Cleveland for now.

The Browns’ superstar wide receiver has been linked to the Patriots via rumor for years. New England fans have long been daydreaming about the idea of Tom Brady throwing touchdown passes to the electric OBJ. But with Brady off to Tampa Bay, those dreams have vanished.

New England’s signing of former NFL MVP Cam Newton reopened the door to the fantasy on Sunday, though. Beckham has always had a solid relationship with Newton, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the two wanted to play together at some point.

But for now, OBJ is staying put in Cleveland. The Browns’ electric wideout shot down Los Angles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood’s latest tweet in which Woods predicts Beckham would be a Patriot at some point this season.

OBJ claims the Browns have “unfinished business” to attend to, as seen in the tweet below.

U can find me in The LAND homie! We got unfinished business https://t.co/sqnWRGwLGT — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 29, 2020

It’s easy to stay committed to an organization during the off-season. We’ll see how strong OBJ’s commitment to Cleveland is if things go south this upcoming season.

Many expect the Browns to compete for the AFC North division title this year. If they fail to do so, don’t be surprised if Beckham looks for a way out.

OBJ doesn’t appear interested in playing for the Patriots right now. But could you imagine Newton and Beckham linking up in Foxborough in future years? That would certainly ease the pain of losing Brady to the Buccaneers.