Odell Beckham Reveals Why He Nearly Retired From The NFL

Through three seasons, Odell Beckham Jr. might’ve been the most dynamic wide receiver in the league.

In 2017, after three straight years of 1,300+ yards and 10+ touchdowns to start his career, he had a major setback. After suffering a sprained ankle in the preseason, Beckham missed the season opener for the New York Giants, but returned to play in four games. He left the Week 5 showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers, with what was later confirmed as a fractured left ankle.

Beckham would miss the rest of the year after surgery. He came back to play 12 games for New York in 2018, catching 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns, a solid year but not up to the expectations set by his first three years. He was surprisingly traded to the Cleveland Browns the next offseason.

In a new roundtable interview with Todd Gurley, Cam Newton, and Victor Cruz—the first two having also featured very recent career adversity due to injury—posted to his YouTube page, Beckham admitted that he considered retiring after the 2017 injury. “I thought about not playing no more,” Beckham admitted. “Like, this is not really it for me.”

“I said this in college, I said, ‘I fear the day that they make this game a business and not what I love,'” Beckham told his fellow NFL stars. “And when I seen that for the first time … after breaking my ankle, like, I thought about not playing no more … they’ve ruined the game of football for me a little bit.”

Odell Beckham said that the fans ultimately drove him to make it back from the injury, but also admitted to struggles with mental health that were exacerbated by being uncomfortable in New York.

Beckham caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and just four touchdowns last season, though he did play in all 16 games for just the second time in his career, which is a good sign. In the video, he says that he has things figured out, and is looking forward to a big year in Cleveland.

If the Browns are set to cash in on the huge hype that they had heading into the 2019 season, they’ll need Baker Mayfield to shake his sophomore slump, and for Beckham to return to the superstar form he last had in 2016.

