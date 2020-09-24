Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Honest ‘Acceptance’ For This Season

The Cleveland Browns’ rushing attack might be the best in the NFL, meaning Odell Beckham Jr. may not have the big year he was promising before the season began.

Before the season began, OBJ made several bold promises. Boldest of all, the Browns star receiver assured he was going to “kill it” this season. Two games into the season, it’s easy to realize that’s probably not going to happen.

Beckham’s caught just seven passes for 96 yards and one touchdown in the Browns’ first two games this season. Meanwhile, the Browns’ rushing attack – led by Nick Chubb (184 yards) and Kareem Hunt (158 yards) – is leading the way.

Beckham came to the realization this week that he probably won’t have the big season he was promising. The Browns star receiver has accepted the fact that he’s not going to have a big year.

“For me, one of my biggest growths has come in acceptance in a sense and for me knowing it’s probably not going to be that kind of season [with huge numbers],” Beckham said, via Pro Football Talk. “Like I always say, my goal is always going to be my goal, and I don’t feel like I’m ever going to fall short of it. Like I said, learning and acceptance, so you set new goals.”

If the Browns don’t utilize Odell Beckham Jr. all too much, why not trade him?

Cleveland could get plenty in return for the superstar receiver. But they may wait a few more games to even consider the idea.

Beckham and the Cleveland Browns will look to move to 2-1 this Sunday against the Washington Football Team.