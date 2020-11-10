Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Photo Following His ACL Surgery

Unfortunately this NFL season has been riddled with injuries, as stars like Odell Beckham Jr. must watch the rest of the 2020 campaign from the sidelines. However, the All-Pro wideout plans on turning his injury from a minor setback into a major comeback.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL a few weeks ago when the Browns faced the Bengals. An overwhelming amount of current and former players sent their well wishes to him immediately after the injury occurred.

Last week, Beckham went on Instagram to share his thoughts on his latest injury. He let his fans know that he’ll be back soon and that he’s not questioning his future.

“I couldn’t tell you why this happened, this one doesn’t make much sense,” Beckham said. “It’s not for me to question, but I believe God truly has a plan and is using me for it.”

Fast forward to this Tuesday, and Beckham has just shared a picture of himself fresh out of surgery. It’s officially time to start counting the days until he’s back on the gridiron.

Here’s the picture that Beckham shared:

.@obj is out of surgery for his torn ACL. The comeback begins. pic.twitter.com/BbSmeKBv1M — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2020

After a rough start to his tenure in Cleveland, Beckham finally found a solid role for himself in Kevin Stefanski’s system. In seven games this season he had 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

The timing of Beckham’s injury was brutal since the Browns are in the middle of a playoff race, but it sounds like he has the right mindset heading into rehab.

Hopefully we’ll see Beckham back on the field in time for the start of the 2021 season.