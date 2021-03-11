The Spun

Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Update On His Rehab Status

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham is injured.CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 25: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This is a crucial offseason for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as the three-time Pro Bowler rehabs from a torn ACL.

Beckham seemed to be rounding into form before tearing up his knee against Cincinnati in Week 7 back in October. Since then, he’s been reduced to the background as he works toward recovery.

Right now, things seem to be going smoothly. Video of Beckham working out on the treadmill is going viral as of tonight.

So far, so good.

While rehabbing from a major injury isn’t typically part of Beckham’s offseason routine, this is the second time he’s had to do it in the last four years. It has to be frustrating for such a talented player to go through that multiple times.

There is one thing that is a fixture of Beckham’s offseason–trade rumors. He’s been the subject of them once again of late, though there’s just some smoke right now and not a ton of fire. 


