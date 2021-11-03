Report: Kevin Stefanski Made Blunt Statement About Odell Beckham Jr.’s Status With Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. was barely a factor for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, catching just one pass for six yards in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rumors about his deteriorating status with the team have been prevalent for much of his time with the franchise, and this week they boiled over.

Beckham was not moved ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. However, that doesn’t mean we’ll see him suiting up for the Browns in the near future.

Beckham was prepared to participate in today’s Browns practice, but was “excused” by the team, according to Josina Anderson. According to a report by NFL insider Michael Silver, head coach Kevin Stefanski informed the rest of the Browns that he’s “essentially not on the team right now,” and was asked to stay home.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that Beckham’s agents and Browns general manager Andrew Berry are “discussing options.” When asked if Beckham had asked for a release, Stefanski told the media that it’s “something that his reps and Andrew will talk through.”

The situation with Beckham picked up on Tuesday, when the wide receiver’s father shared a video showing a number of plays from this season where Beckham was open and was not thrown the ball.

On a per-game basis, Beckham is currently having the least productive season of his NFL career. Through six games, he has just 17 receptions on 34 targets, for 232 yards. He has not scored a touchdown yet this year.

Beckham went for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in his first Browns season in 2019, which was still considered beneath the very high standard he set during his tenure with the New York Giants. Last year, injuries cost him nine games, and he finished with 319 yards and three touchdowns.

It looks like there’s a distinct chance that Odell Beckham Jr. has taken his final snap as a Cleveland Brown, but no final decisions have been made as of yet.