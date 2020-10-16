Odell Beckham Jr. Still Not Allowed At Browns Practice – Here’s Why

The good news for the Cleveland Browns this morning is that Odell Beckham Jr. did not test positive for COVID-19. However, the superstar wideout is still not allowed at the team’s practice facility just yet.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com is reporting that Beckham is not present at the facility today because of NFL protocol. The league requires Beckham to have two negative PCR results separated by 24 hours in order for him to return to the team’s headquarters.

It’s also unknown if Beckham would have practiced today even if he did have two negative COVID-19 tests that were 24 hours apart because we’re still not sure what illness he’s dealing with.

When asked about how the offense might look this weekend without Beckham, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said “I don’t know if I want to go there yet. He’s a big part of what we do.”

Cleveland will need Beckham on the field this Sunday if it wants to defeat Pittsburgh.

After an inconsistent first year with the Browns, Beckham has finally regained his All-Pro form. In five games, the former first-round pick has 21 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.

Beckham was sent home from the team’s facility on Thursday. The Browns will release his status for this Sunday’s game in the coming hours.