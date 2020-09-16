Colin Cowherd Has 5 Trade Destinations For Odell Beckham Jr.

The Odell Beckham Jr. trade rumors are back. Whether or not you believe Cleveland actually wants to deal him, there are some who think they should.

Colin Cowherd has been advocating for Beckham leaving the Browns for some time now. This afternoon, he once again called for Cleveland to trade the three-time Pro Bowl wideout, citing an untenable situation.

“I’ve been saying this since early last year. It’s better for Baker, it’s better for OBJ, it’s better for Cleveland. This feels like a forced relationship,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd argued that there are plenty of teams that would be interested in Beckham. The five he suggested were Baltimore, San Francisco, Green Bay, Seattle and the New York Jets.

There are plenty of spots for Odell Beckham Jr. Cleveland isn't one of them. Rip the band-aid off

Beckham alongside Lamar Jackson could be a lot of fun, but it seems unlikely that Baltimore would want to mess with the chemistry it already has on offense. Plus, it’s tough to see Cleveland trading Odell to a division rival.

San Francisco still has major needs at wideout, even after signing Mohamed Sanu yesterday. Green Bay could use Beckham, but as Cowherd mentions, trading for him would go against how the franchise traditionally operates.

Seattle reportedly had interest in Antonio Brown this offseason, so the Seahawks considering Beckham might make some sense, even with Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf looking like a potent 1-2 punch. And the Jets? Well, they can’t do much worse on offense now, so perhaps they would considering bringing in the talented but mercurial former Giant.

Of course, all of this hypothesizing relies on the assumption Cleveland wants to trade Beckham. Most likely, they don’t, at least as of now.