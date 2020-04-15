Former NFL WR Shoots Down Odell Beckham Jr. Narrative

Sports may be on hold for the time being, but that doesn’t stop the NFL rumor mill from churning. That is especially true when Odell Beckham Jr. is involved.

Earlier today, WFAN’s Marc Malusis reported that the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings were discussing a trade involving Beckham. He was dealt to the Browns by the New York Giants last March. Cleveland sent first and third-rounders and Jabrill Peppers in return.

The Vikings already made one big wide receiver move this season. They received a first, fifth, and sixth rounder in next week’s 2020 NFL Draft for Stefon Diggs, shipping the disgruntled star to the Buffalo Bills. Beckham has been the source of plenty of rumors over the last year, and his first season with the Browns was a disappointment, but this would be a surprise.

The story has reignited the endless debate over whether having Odell Beckham Jr. on a team is worth it. With the Giants, he was one of the most talented players in the NFL. He’s still only 27 years old as well. Still, there’ve been numerous suggestions that he’s a bad teammate or locker room influence. Torrey Smith, a long-time NFL wide receiver for four teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, is not here for those ideas at all.

Y’all really overblow the idea of Odell being a bad teammate. I haven’t even played with him and can tell it’s more media driven because of his “celeb” status than anything else. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 15, 2020

Per Malusis’ report, the deal is not done but is “being discussed,” and that the proposal is a second and fifth-rounder in return for Beckham.

Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot reached out to her Vikings sources, and got a pretty strong one word answer on the rumored deal: “false.”

Another Beckham trade would be a real blockbuster. If it is to go down as described, it would have to be very soon. The 2020 NFL Draft begins a week from tomorrow.