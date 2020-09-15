Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: NFL Insider Addresses Latest

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: the Cleveland Browns may or may not be looking to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Earlier today, former New York sports radio host Mike Francesa said he heard the Browns are trying to deal Beckham. Francesa has been a fervent critic of Beckham’s since his days with the New York Giants.

Of course, no matter how much Beckham is struggling with Cleveland, it would be a huge deal if they did trade him. However, another report indicates there’s nothing doing on that front.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright says Francesa’s report of the Browns “actively shopping” Beckham is untrue.

Source tells me report of Browns actively shopping Odell Beckham Jr is false. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 15, 2020

In Week 1, Beckham was targeted 10 times, as Baker Mayfield tried to force feed the seemingly disgruntled receiver during the Browns’ blowout loss. However, Beckham only finished with three catches for 22 yards.

“I think it has to come naturally,” Mayfield said today regarding building a connection with his top wideout.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield on balancing wanting vs needing to get the ball to Odell: "I think it has to come naturally." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) September 15, 2020

We’ll see Thursday night against the Bengals if Mayfield and OBJ can get something going.