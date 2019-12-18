Odell Beckham Makes Strong Declaration About Future With Browns

There has been a lot of noise recently regarding Odell Beckham Jr.’s future with the Cleveland Browns. It appears that there’s a growing belief that Beckham wants out as soon as possible.

But what does the superstar wide receiver himself have to say on the matter? Quite a lot if you can believe it.

According to Ben Axelrod of WKYC, Beckham said today that he is “not going anywhere.” The three-time Pro Bowl receiver asserted that he intends to trying and figure things out. He said that it’s “too special to leave” now.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’re going to figure this thing out. It’s too special to leave.”

That’s about as definitive of an answer that a player can give on the matter.

Odell Beckham Jr.: "I'm not going anywhere. I'll be here. We're going to figure this thing out. It's too special to leave." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 18, 2019

Of course, that response from Beckham doesn’t in any way mean that he can’t change his mind at some point.

The Browns are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, but need a ton of help to have any chance of getting in.

Should the Browns miss the playoffs, it will be the third year in a row and the fifth time in his career that Beckham misses the postseason.

There’s a lot of time between now and the start of the new NFL season. But for now, it looks like Beckham knows where he wants to go.