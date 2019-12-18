Odell Beckham Names 1 NFL Team He’d “Never” Play For

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2019 NFL season as one of the most-hyped teams in recent memory. After quarterback Baker Mayfield flashed as a rookie, NFL fans and analysts alike thought the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. would make the Browns a favorite in the AFC.

However, with a 6-8 record, those dreams of a playoff appearance are virtually extinct.

The losing season brought some off-field drama as well. According to multiple reports, Beckham Jr. told several teams to “come get me,” suggesting he wanted off the team.

The former New York Giants star made it clear today that he wants to remain with the Browns. In his comments about sticking with the team, Odell said there’s one team he would never play for.

“I definitely for sure ain’t going to the Steelers. That’s never going to happen,” Beckham Jr. said via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Updated w/ more video on Odell Beckham Jr. saying 'I'm not going anywhere' — and the part #Browns fans will love: 'I definitely for sure ain't going to the #Steelers. That's never going to happen' https://t.co/mx5WCmDw9W — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 18, 2019

The Steelers were reportedly one of the team’s that OBJ said to come get him. However, if his comments today are to be believed, he’ll never suit up for Pittsburgh.

Cleveland has two regular season games remaining. The Browns must end on a high note to avoid speculation about the futures of their coach and star receiver.