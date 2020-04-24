Odell Beckham Not Happy With Highlight ESPN Showed Tonight

Like so many others, Odell Beckham Jr. is watching tonight’s NFL Draft at home. When it was time for his former team to pick, OBJ didn’t like what he saw on ESPN.

During the lead-up to the New York Giants’ selection at No. 4 overall, ESPN ran a montage of the franchise’s mishaps in recent years. In one clip, they showed Beckham’s infamous sideline run-in with a kicking net from back in 2016.

Beckham took heat for that when it happened, and it has stayed with him even beyond the end of his tenure in New York. It’s been over a year since Odell was traded to the Cleveland Browns, and he’s ticked off that ESPN is still showing this footage.

“I love how many positives things we could be showing during these times and especially during the draft where these young men are at their dream stage. Yet y’all still like to use one moment of me and the kickin net!!! 😂😂 this world is hilarious ! That shxts really sad,” Beckham tweeted.

I love how many positives things we could be showing during these times and especially during the draft where these young men are at their dream stage. Yet y’all still like to use one moment of me and the kickin net!!! 😂😂 this world is hilarious ! That shxts really sad — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 24, 2020

The mercurial wideout fired off a few more tweets, making sure people knew he wasn’t mad at the Giants or their fans in the process.

Odell’s beef is with the Worldwide Leader.

Allllllll the moment and memories !! Yet that’s what we choose to do and show. Lol a fair representation of how sad shxt really is. 😂😂😂 how bout don’t use me at alll! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 24, 2020

Don’t even make no sense. The draft got nothin to do wit me. I got nothin to do wit the Giants (luv y’all and thank u for everything) but anyways . It’s funny how “I ain’t shxt” yet I be one of the only people to be on every montage and every other segment when u need a headline — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 24, 2020

One thing is clear. Odell is never going to stop speaking his mind.