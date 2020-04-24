The Spun

Odell Beckham Not Happy With Highlight ESPN Showed Tonight

Odell Beckham Jr. smiles on the field before a game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to New York Jets fans before the game at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Like so many others, Odell Beckham Jr. is watching tonight’s NFL Draft at home. When it was time for his former team to pick, OBJ didn’t like what he saw on ESPN.

During the lead-up to the New York Giants’ selection at No. 4 overall, ESPN ran a montage of the franchise’s mishaps in recent years. In one clip, they showed Beckham’s infamous sideline run-in with a kicking net from back in 2016.

Beckham took heat for that when it happened, and it has stayed with him even beyond the end of his tenure in New York. It’s been over a year since Odell was traded to the Cleveland Browns, and he’s ticked off that ESPN is still showing this footage.

“I love how many positives things we could be showing during these times and especially during the draft where these young men are at their dream stage. Yet y’all still like to use one moment of me and the kickin net!!! 😂😂 this world is hilarious ! That shxts really sad,” Beckham tweeted.

The mercurial wideout fired off a few more tweets, making sure people knew he wasn’t mad at the Giants or their fans in the process.

Odell’s beef is with the Worldwide Leader.

One thing is clear. Odell is never going to stop speaking his mind.

