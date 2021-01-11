Look: Odell Beckham Reacts To Crazy Browns Start

Odell Beckham Jr. is loving the start to tonight’s Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game.

Pittsburgh started tonight’s AFC Wild Card game in absolutely disastrous fashion. The Steelers opened the game by snapping the ball over Ben Roethlisberger’s head. The Browns recovered the ball in the end zone for an immediate touchdown.

Then, on the Steelers’ ensuing possession, Roethlisberger threw an interception.

Cleveland got the ball and scored a touchdown on a pass from Baker Mayfield to Jarvis Landry. The Browns are quickly up 14-0 in their first playoff game in more than a decade. That’s quite a start to the Sunday night Wild Card game.

80!!!!!! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 11, 2021

Browns fans are absolutely loving this, too. Who saw this coming?

Good start, good start. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2021

There’s still a long way to go, of course, and Browns fans probably know not to get ahead of themselves.

Still, you could not have drawn up a better start to this Wild Card game for Cleveland (or a worse start for Pittsburgh).

The Browns lead the Steelers, 14-0, midway through the first quarter. The game is being televised on NBC.

The winner of this game will move on to the Divisional Round next weekend.