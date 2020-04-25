The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Odell Beckham Reacts To Browns Taking LSU’s Grant Delpit

Odell Beckham Jr. on the sideline for the Browns.CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 8: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks back to the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

One night after welcoming Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Willis to the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. got to greet a new teammate and fellow LSU alum.

With the Browns’ second-round pick, Cleveland took LSU safety Grant Delpit. He joins Beckham, Jarvis Landry and former teammate Greedy Williams as part of the LSU delegation on the Browns roster.

The group now further outnumbers Alabama alums, with Willis and linebacker Mack Wilson being the only former Tide standouts on the team. Naturally, Beckham was quite excited with Delpit’s selection.

“OKKKK la brudda more of us in the locker room we neeed dat!!!! LSU,” he tweeted.

Of course all these guys are teammates now, first and foremost. That doesn’t mean that the rivalry dies easily though.

Just take this note from Browns reporter Jake Trotter about how intense the trash talk gets during LSU-Alabama week. It will only be heightened this year.

There’s going to be some serious smack–and maybe a few wagers–being tossed around in the Browns’ locker room come early November.

Reader Interactions


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.