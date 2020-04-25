Odell Beckham Reacts To Browns Taking LSU’s Grant Delpit

One night after welcoming Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Willis to the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. got to greet a new teammate and fellow LSU alum.

With the Browns’ second-round pick, Cleveland took LSU safety Grant Delpit. He joins Beckham, Jarvis Landry and former teammate Greedy Williams as part of the LSU delegation on the Browns roster.

The group now further outnumbers Alabama alums, with Willis and linebacker Mack Wilson being the only former Tide standouts on the team. Naturally, Beckham was quite excited with Delpit’s selection.

“OKKKK la brudda more of us in the locker room we neeed dat!!!! LSU,” he tweeted.

OKKKK la brudda more of us in the locker room we neeed dat!!!! LSU @realgrantdelpit — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 25, 2020

Of course all these guys are teammates now, first and foremost. That doesn’t mean that the rivalry dies easily though.

Just take this note from Browns reporter Jake Trotter about how intense the trash talk gets during LSU-Alabama week. It will only be heightened this year.

Bama-LSU will be fun in the Browns locker room. The week of the game last year, former Bama LB Mack Wilson walked in w/ all his championship rings on his fingers, rapped them on a table and said, OK, who wants to bet? https://t.co/VOAiTpZ397 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 25, 2020

There’s going to be some serious smack–and maybe a few wagers–being tossed around in the Browns’ locker room come early November.