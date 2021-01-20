Odell Beckham Shares Honest Admission About 2020 Season

The Cleveland Browns found their first postseason win since 1994 with a dominant performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately for the Browns, they couldn’t overcome the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. With the 2020 season in the rearview, players from the team started reflecting on their past season.

Among them was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He didn’t get to bask in the postseason success – at least not on the field – with his teammates after suffering a torn ACL earlier in the year.

However, the talented wide receiver said he still found pride in watching his team compete at the highest level.

He posted a message on Instagram:

“It was a bittersweet season being on the outside looking in when all I wanted was to be in it with the team,” Beckham said in the post. “I had to put my pride aside and just watch it unfold. I’m proud and inspired by this squads growth and effort this year.”

Odell played in just six full games before he suffered a torn ACL against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He racked up 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns before suffering the season-ending injury. Although he has another year on his contract, trade rumors have started to surface regarding OBJ.

One ESPN analyst even suggested the Baltimore Ravens should trade for Beckham to help star quarterback Lamar Jackson.