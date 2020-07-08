NFL Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Odell Beckham Trade

When the Cleveland Browns acquired Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason, the consensus around the league was that he’d take the team’s offense to new heights. That wasn’t the case though, as the former first-round pick battled a groin injury for the majority of the season.

Beckham finished the 2019 season with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. Most wideouts in the NFL might be satisfied with those numbers, but the LSU product has seen better days.

Throughout this offseason there have been rumors about Cleveland potentially shipping out Beckham. At one point there was serious chatter about Minnesota making a push for the 27-year-old superstar.

Although the Browns have stated several times that Beckham is a part of the franchise’s future, there are plenty of analysts that could see him on the trade block in the next year or so. This includes Bleacher Report analyst Chris Roling, who can see the Miami Dolphins trading for Beckham before the end of the year.

Roling believes a package built around a first-round pick could get the job done. Here’s what he had to say, via Bleacher Report:

The Dolphins could easily ship a first-round pick and other mid-range assets to Cleveland. Other speculated Beckham destinations, such as San Francisco, Buffalo, Las Vegas, Denver and Philadelphia either drafted a wideout early or made a big move for one.

Miami already has an explosive wideout in DeVante Parker, but adding Beckham wouldn’t hurt. They’d force a solid duo for rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins have accumulated plenty of picks over the last year, so the front office has the draft capital to get a deal done. However, the Browns might want to keep Beckham around for the long haul.

Do you think another trade involving Odell Beckham is on the horizon?