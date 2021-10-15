NFL Analyst: Time Running Out For Odell Beckham, Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was supposed to be the missing piece to the team’s championship puzzle. Right now, however, it seems like he just doesn’t fit in their offense.

In three games this season, Beckham has nine receptions for 124 yards. The former All-Pro wideout is getting open on a consistent basis, but it’s evident his connection with Baker Mayfield isn’t very strong.

While there’s still a chance Beckham can figure things out and return to his superstar form, ESPN’s Ryan Clark believes time is running out for Beckham to prove he should be part of the Browns’ long-term plans.

“It seems that Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. can’t get that right chemistry, can’t get that right feel to give them consistency,” Clark said on ESPN’s Get Up. “But I do believe that consistency would make this a championship team and does make Baker Mayfield a better player. And so, if they don’t figure this out, it won’t necessarily be the end of Baker Mayfield, it won’t be the end of the Cleveland Browns, but it will be the end of Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns.”

.@realrclark25 thinks the clock is ticking on OBJ's time with the Browns ⏳ "It seems that Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. can't get that right chemistry. … If they don't figure this out … it will be the end of Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns." pic.twitter.com/iVPSeFMHcM — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 15, 2021

Beckham’s 2021 season is off to such a disappointing start that even Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot thinks the team should entertain trade calls for him.

“It’s not that Beckham, who will turn 29 next month, isn’t still the superstar receiver who makes eye-popping catches and can produce 1,000-yard seasons,” Cabot wrote, via Cleveland.com. “It’s just that it’s not happening here and it might never.”

Although there are two years remaining on Beckham’s contract, the Browns may have to trade him in order to find a better fit for their offense.

[Get Up]