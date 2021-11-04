Odell Beckham’s Dad Makes Another Notable Move

Earlier this week, the father of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr made some interesting comments about quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Odell Beckham Sr shared a video showing his son being wide open on the field and Mayfield opting not to throw him the ball. The star wide receiver’s dad then suggested Baker was “either hating on Odell or he just doesn’t want him shining.”

For the past two days, the Browns have excused Odell Beckham Jr from practice. While his absence from practice is the main story, his father is once again in the headlines.

Earlier today, Odell Beckham Sr. published a comment to Instagram where he shouted out the producer for the video he published earlier in the week.

Here’s what Odell Sr. had to say:

“WHHHAAAA…Shout out to Jdaddy Productions on YouTube.com for making this video, a week ago which allowed me to find it and post it 3days after…” Odell Sr. said in a comment on Instagram.

The shoutout seems to confirm Odell Sr. received the desired impact – his son not playing for the Cleveland Browns any more.

While OBJ remains on the current roster, he’ll likely never play another down for the Browns.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see if the team releases him.