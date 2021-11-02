Look At What Odell Beckham’s Dad Shared On Instagram

It’s no secret that Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t having much success on the Cleveland Browns. Though he hasn’t demanded a trade, it seems like both parties would benefit from going their separate ways.

An argument could be made that Beckham’s best days in the NFL are behind him, but his father posted video evidence on Instagram that his son can still make plays in the passing game.

Following the Browns’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Beckham’s father posted an 11-minute video titled “Odell Beckham is Always Open for the Cleveland Browns.”

The video that Beckham’s father shared included the following description: “This video breaks down the film on Odell Beckham Jr’s route running on the Browns in 2021. Coverings weeks 3-6, we analyze every time Odell was open vs the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, and Arizona Cardinals.”

Check it out:

Odell Beckham Jr.’s father shared this on IG: https://t.co/mRo2CB4vMS — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 2, 2021

It’s hard to argue against this video.

Beckham has been getting open for the Browns at a consistent rate. However, he’s not on the same page with Baker Mayfield. That’s why he has just 17 catches for 232 yards this season.

With the trade deadline set for this Tuesday afternoon, the Browns have an important decision to make on Beckham. They can either try to work through this issue or ship him elsewhere.