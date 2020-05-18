Odell Beckham’s Tweet About Myles Garrett Is Going Viral

Myles Garrett poked fun at Odell Beckham Jr. in a recent tweet. The superstar receiver had an amazing response to Garrett, citing the Browns defensive end’s infamous brawl with Steelers QB Mason Rudolph.

OBJ got in a bit of trouble at the 2020 College Football National Championship after spanking a police officer in the post-game locker room. The LSU alum was just joking around, but the police officer didn’t see it that way, charging OBJ with simple battery and issuing an arrest warrant. The charges were later dropped.

Garrett was reminded of OBJ’s simple battery charge after a clip in ESPN’s “The Last Dance” showed Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone exchanging a pair of butt-slaps. The Browns DE subsequently posted a humorous meme, poking fun at OBJ.

But now it’s Beckham Jr. getting the last laugh. The elite receiver jokingly pointed out that he got hit with a simple battery charge for simply smacking a police officer’s butt, but Garrett wasn’t charged for hitting Rudolph on the head with a helmet.

“Wait a min,” OBJ wrote on Twitter. “That wasn’t even the worst part …. the worst part was I got charged wit assault….. and u somehow didn’t !!!

In all serious, neither should be joking about the two incidents. Garrett could’ve seriously injured Rudolph and OBJ shouldn’t be interacting with police officers in the way that he did.

But at least both have moved on and are now having a bit of fun with it.

It’ll be interesting to see if that team chemistry between OBJ and Garrett carries over into the 2020 season.