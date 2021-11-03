Report: 1 Major Factor In Odell Beckham Jr. Situation

Odell Beckham Jr. has tried his hardest to make things work with the Cleveland Browns, but right now it seems like both parties would benefit from going their separate ways.

Earlier today, NFL insider Josina Anderson announced that Beckham was “excused” by the team for Wednesday’s practice. It was then reported that head coach Kevin Stefanski informed the rest of the Browns that Beckham is “essentially not on the team right now.”

With Beckham’s future in Cleveland up in the air, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler has an update on what could be holding up the Browns from releasing him.

Fowler is reporting that Beckham, if released, could claim termination pay to ensure his $14.5 million salary. The only way the Browns wouldn’t be on the hook for that money is if the All-Pro wide receiver gets claimed off waivers.

“One factor for Browns in Odell quandary: If released, Beckham can claim termination pay to ensure $14.5M salary,” Fowler said. “Browns would be on hook unless he’s claimed, which is hardly a slam dunk. If signed after clearing waivers, new money likely not deducted from what Browns owe.”

One factor for Browns in Odell quandary: If released, Beckham can claim termination pay to ensure $14.5M salary. Browns would be on hook unless he's claimed, which is hardly a slam dunk. If signed after clearing waivers, new money likely not deducted from what Browns owe — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 3, 2021

There are already two suitors emerging for Beckham, the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints. ESPN reporter Jordan Schultz reported that both teams have interest in the talented wideout.

Beckham would most likely benefit from a change of scenery, but there’s no indication that he’ll be released at this time.