Only 2 Starting NFL QBs Didn’t Have An INT In November

On Tuesday, the calendar switched from November to December, which put two quarterbacks in elite company for the month of November.

Just two quarterbacks played the entire month without throwing an interception. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson won the prestigious honor.

For Mayfield, that’s quite the accomplishment. The former No. 1 overall pick struggled with interceptions during the 2019 season and started off much the same way in 2020.

Heading into November, he had thrown seven interceptions through the first seven games of the season. For the first three games of November, Mayfield didn’t throw any interceptions or touchdowns.

He ended that streak last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mayfield threw for over 250 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

The QBs who started/finished 4 games in the month of November without throwing an interception:

* Deshaun Watson

As for Deshaun Watson, the former Clemson star is on an incredible run as well. He has gone six-straight games without throwing an interception and has just five interceptions on the season.

Watson has thrown for over 3,200 yards with 24 touchdown and just five interceptions. He’s in the midst of what would be an MVP season if the Texans weren’t sitting at 4-7 and well out of playoff contention.

Can both keep their streaks rolling this weekend?