Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has once again become one of the most polarizing players in the NFL.

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns quarterback got into it with Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Cabot had reported Mayfield could end up requesting a trade this coming off-season. The former No. 1 overall pick called the report “click-bait.”

It was a pretty lame move from an NFL quarterback, who just can’t seem to step away from social media for a moment and focus on playing football.

Paul Finebaum is the latest to weigh in on the drama, and he didn’t mince words. Finebaum called Mayfield a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel” and “punk” on Friday.

“I got into it with him in college,” Finebaum said, via Pro Football Talk. “He came after me on Twitter. And I thought he was a punk then and nothing has changed. He is a poor man’s Johnny Manziel. I think Cleveland ought to get rid of him. I don’t know if it’s possible, but I think the Browns are wasting their time with this guy.”

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has a harsh assessment of Baker Mayfield, calling him a "punk" and "a poor man's Johnny Manziel." https://t.co/vFiy96Pydp pic.twitter.com/dmx6TO4Oko — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 7, 2022

Let’s make one thing clear: Baker Mayfield is not a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel.” Manziel flamed out in the NFL. Mayfield has been a decent starter for the Browns for several years now. There’s no comparison between the two.

Finebaum’s opinion of Mayfield is widely shared throughout NFL circles, though. His attitude has been in question since his days at Oklahoma.

There’s no doubt Mayfield belongs in the NFL. Sure, he has limitations. But he can be an above-average quarterback at times.

Worrying less about outside noise would work wonders for Mayfield, but something tells us that won’t happen.