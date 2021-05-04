PFF Says 1 Team Has Dominated Past 2 NFL Drafts

The Cleveland Browns have done a lot of things right during their transformation from NFL laughingstock to legitimate contender.

One of the things the Browns have done well of late is draft. They’ve landed contributors in each of the last few classes.

If the early reviews for the 2021 draft haul are to be believed, Cleveland hit another home run. The Browns added valuable pieces to their secondary, linebacking and receiving corps on the first two days of the draft and then filled out other positions on Saturday.

Pro Football Focus gave the team an A+ grade for their draft class, making the Browns the only team to achieve the honor in both 2020 and 2021.

The Cleveland #Browns are the only team with an A+ NFL Draft grade in both 2020 & 2021 pic.twitter.com/RtG3G7Wg1n — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 4, 2021

Now, it is important to note this grade is all on process and projection. We don’t know how any of these guys will turn out.

For example, PFF gave the Browns an A+ in 2020, but other than first-round pick Jedrick Wills, who looks like a future star at left tackle, the class didn’t contribute much as rookies due to injuries and other factors. So far, Cleveland hasn’t gotten an A+ return on that 2020 group, though it’s only been one year.

We’ll get out first feedback on this year’s crew in just a few months.