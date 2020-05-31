Analyst Names The NFL’s Most ‘Underrated’ Running Back

Heading into his third season, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has already made an impact in the NFL.

As a rookie, Chubb rushed for 996 yards and eight touchdowns while splitting lead back duties. After just missing the 1,000-yard mark in his first season, Chubb exploded for 1,494 rushing yards and eight more scores in Year 2.

Even with Kareem Hunt still in the picture, Chubb is the unquestioned No. 1 back in Cleveland. But he might be more than that, according to PFF’s Sam Monson.

Monson and colleague Steve Palazzolo recently spoke about Chubb, calling him the most underrated running back in the NFL. Monson took things a step further though.

In his eyes, Chubb might be the best overall running back the league has to offer.

“Nick Chubb, not only is he underrated, I think you can make the case that he’s the best running back in the NFL right now, but you’re never going to that from anyone else,” Monson said. “It’ll be Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott. Nick Chubb has two seasons of 90-plus rushing grades. He’s averaging four yards per carry after contact. His numbers are insane. If you throw on the tape, it’s not coming from nowhere. His tape is nuts. The only thing holding him back from that conversation is the fact that the Browns haven’t loaded him up with the same level of workload as those other running backs.”

Nick Chubb: most underrated RB in the NFL pic.twitter.com/H2xHwHRJc8 — PFF (@PFF) May 30, 2020

Palazzolo went on to add that Chubb’s production when his run blocking has failed him has been “the difference between him and a lot of running backs around the league.”

If Chubb takes another step forward in 2020, he might have a shot at the NFL’s rushing title.