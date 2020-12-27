Photo: Baker Mayfield’s Reaction To Loss Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns had a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the Browns were unable to do it.

Cleveland was upset by New York, 23-16, on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns, who were playing without multiple key starters, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry, trailed for most of the contest. Cleveland looked to stage a late-game comeback, but the Jets’ defense came up big when they needed to.

With Cleveland driving late, trailing by seven points, the New York defense forced a fumble on a 4th and 1 attempt, sealing the win.

A photo of a distraught Baker Mayfield on the sideline has gone viral on social media.

Sam Darnold beating baker mayfield just booked Colin cowherd an easy 3 hour segment tomorrow pic.twitter.com/9TD8XWmISU — John (@iam_johnw) December 27, 2020

The Browns are still alive in the playoff race, but they’ll need to beat the Steelers next weekend.

Pittsburgh is obviously tough, but Mike Tomlin’s squad has already clinched the AFC North division. So, it’s possible that Cleveland will be facing a Steelers team without multiple key starters next weekend.

Of course, the Browns just lost to the Jets, so that might not mean much.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are scheduled to meet next Sunday at 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.