Photo: Browns Fan’s Insane Tattoo Is Going Viral

In mid-November, fans watching a Thursday night contest between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers witnessed one of the wildest scenes in NFL history.

Late in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand, defensive end Myles Garrett and quarterback Mason Rudolph got tangled up. As Rudolph stepped back to pass, he got the ball away just as Garrett came in for a sack.

He and Garrett wrestled on the ground for a moment before things took a turn for the worse. Garrett then ripped the helmet off of Rudolph’s head – but he didn’t stop there. He swung the helmet at Rudolph’s uncovered head.

Browns fans loved the display of emotion from their defensive leader. One fan loved it so much that he decided to memorialize the incident with a tattoo.

Check it out.

Garrett received an indefinite suspension for his actions, while Rudolph received a hefty fine for his.

Cleveland struggled to close the season and ended with a 6-10 record. The team eventually fired head coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey.

Now Browns fans wait to find out who their next head coach will be. New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski are the favorites for the role.