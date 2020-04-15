The Spun

Photo: Cleveland Browns Unveil New Uniforms For 2020 Season

Odell Beckham Jr. on the sideline for the Browns.CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 8: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks back to the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The NFL’s offseason has been full of new uniform and logo announcements from teams around the league.

Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams unveiled a new logo – to very poor reviews. Not long after, two NFC South teams revealed new uniforms for the 2020 season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons debuted new uniforms for the upcoming campaign. Fans loved the Buccaneers new digs, but the Falcons weren’t as lucky with the reception of their new uniforms.

Well, those two NFC South teams weren’t the only teams to unveil a new uniform. The Cleveland Browns announced their new uniforms as well, harkening back to the old days of Browns football.

Check them out.

“We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are,” said Executive Vice President and Owner JW Johnson “We’ve heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots.”

The Browns also announced 100-percent of the proceeds – for a certain amount of time – will go to charity.

Cleveland fans, and fans around the league, are loving the new look for the Browns.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Browns can make the playoffs and continue to show off their new digs.

