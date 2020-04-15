The NFL’s offseason has been full of new uniform and logo announcements from teams around the league.

Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams unveiled a new logo – to very poor reviews. Not long after, two NFC South teams revealed new uniforms for the 2020 season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons debuted new uniforms for the upcoming campaign. Fans loved the Buccaneers new digs, but the Falcons weren’t as lucky with the reception of their new uniforms.

Well, those two NFC South teams weren’t the only teams to unveil a new uniform. The Cleveland Browns announced their new uniforms as well, harkening back to the old days of Browns football.

Check them out.

True to ourselves.

True to our loyal fans.

True to who we’ll always be.https://t.co/VwRW3sfRSx pic.twitter.com/HbQYZQEu9N — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020

“We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are,” said Executive Vice President and Owner JW Johnson “We’ve heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots.”

We pay homage to the past and look ahead to the future with our new uniforms 📰: https://t.co/QdX0WYeRkx pic.twitter.com/KkHuSUIT9F — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020

The Browns also announced 100-percent of the proceeds – for a certain amount of time – will go to charity.

Cleveland fans, and fans around the league, are loving the new look for the Browns.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Browns can make the playoffs and continue to show off their new digs.