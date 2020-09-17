Photo: Jarvis Landry Wearing Special Cleats vs. Bengals Tonight

When Jarvis Landry takes the field for the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, he’ll be paying homage to one of his recently departed heroes.

Ahead of the Thursday Night Football game, Landry’s footwear artist Dan “Mache” Gamache posted a photo of his special cleats for tonight. They’re black and purple Nikes depicting the late-great Chadwick Boseman on the sides, and feature a Black Panther design on the front.

Boseman passed away earlier this summer following a long, quiet bout with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

But in the weeks since his passing, Boseman has ascended to global icon status. His roles as T’Challa aka Black Panthers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with his portrayals of Jackie Robinson, Vontae Mack and Floyd Little in some of his earlier films turned him into an international star.

It’s only fitting that he be honored on the field, and these designs do the man justice. See for yourself below:

Jarvis Landry is honoring the late Chadwick Boseman with these custom Black Panther cleats tonight. 🙏 (via @MACHE275) pic.twitter.com/jWoOW9mb8H — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 17, 2020

Chadwick Boseman isn’t the first icon that Jarvis Landry has honored this week. In Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, he wore these cleats paying tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant:

Kobe Vapors made for @God_Son80 for week 1. Welcome to the Gang, Juice. 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/3TuNpmrJ1A — Mache- the guy who does the art on the shoes. (@MACHE275) September 12, 2020

Jarvis Landry may be known for his great hands, but he has great taste in footwear too.

We can’t wait to see how he moves in his Chadwick Boseman cleats against Cincinnati tonight.

Which pair of cleats do you like more?