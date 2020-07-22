The Cleveland Browns entered the 2019 NFL season as one of the most-hyped teams in the league.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield set a rookie record for touchdown passes and the team added Odell Beckham Jr. However, after a 6-10 finish to the regular season, the Browns hit the reset button.

Cleveland enters the 2020 season with a new coaching staff and a new mindset. After bulking up to take hits during the 2019 campaign, Baker Mayfield noted he felt slower and had trouble evading defenders.

He entered the offseason with a plan to shed some weight heading into the new season. That hard worked has paid off, as a recent photo of the former Oklahoma Sooners star showed.

In a recent visit to T3 Performance, a training facility, Mayfield looks visibly slimmer than he did in 2019.

Check it out.

In February, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said it was Mayfield’s mission to trim some weight this offseason.

“From what I understand, he put on some weight last year to bulk up and lost some quickness. His plan is to be slimmer & faster this year, with an emphasis on being in better shape,” he reported at the time.

Mayfield has clearly been putting the work in.

He and the Browns enter the season with plenty of hype yet again. We’ll have to wait and see if they can finally live up to that hype.