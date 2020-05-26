Photos: All-Pro OL Joe Thomas Nearly Unrecognizable In Retirement

After retiring from the NFL following the 2017 season, former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas has undergone a stunning transformation.

Thomas is one of several linemen who has shed a considerable amount of weight post-playing career. If you’ve seen him doing his media work on NFL Network, you’ve probably noticed this.

However, during a recent appearance on NBC’s “Titan Games,” Thomas zoomed through the rigorous course sporting a noticeably trimmer physique. In fact, he not only participated, he came from behind and pulled out a thrilling victory in the final seconds.

Check out the video clip below.

For another look at Thomas’ transfiguration, here are some pre-show photos from the “Titan Games” which were shared by his former Browns teammate and current podcast co-host Andrew Hawkins.

My run as the biggest star on @ThomaHawkShow had a damn good run over the last month. Unfortunetly, with @nbctitangames (hosted by @TheRock) premiering tonight and subsoquently making @joethomas73 a household name… All good things must come to an end. 🗣LETS GO!! pic.twitter.com/vtgntnpAgZ — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) May 25, 2020

During his time in Cleveland, Thomas always weighed north of 300 pounds, once tipping the scales at 325. In 11 seasons, Thomas made 10 Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro honors seven times.

He also was named to the second-team twice, with his rookie year in 2007 being the only time he didn’t receive All-Pro designation.

As incredible an athlete as Thomas was during his NFL career, the future Hall of Fame left tackle deserves kudos for getting in even better shape after he retired. Not only did he lose weight, but he’s also found ways to keep pushing himself to the limit physically.