Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season hasn’t exactly been kind to quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020 – taking down division-rival Pittsburgh in a rout. Just a game later, the Browns nearly pulled off an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs.

After that, the Browns entered the 2021 season with plenty of hype. It’s an important season for Mayfield, who is looking for a new contract.

Unfortunately, he won’t be suiting up later tonight against the Denver Broncos. After re-injuring his non-throwing shoulder, Mayfield will be on the sideline while veteran quarterback Case Keenum gets the start.

While he won’t be on the field tonight, Mayfield will still have plenty of support from wife Emily. The pair married in 2019 and she’s been a mainstay at Browns games ever since.

Here’s a few photos of Baker and Emily.

Mayfield and the Browns have a tough task on their hands tonight. The starting quarterback isn’t the only one missing tonight. Both top running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt won’t be suiting up either.

Meanwhile, the offensive line has been banged up and won’t be completely healthy either. However, the Browns are still the betting favorites.

Cleveland and Denver kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX and the NFL Network.