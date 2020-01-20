Prime Candidate Emerging For Cleveland Browns GM Job

The Cleveland Browns’ past general managers simply didn’t get the job done. If the organization hopes to ascend from the bottom of the league, the Browns must hire a stellar GM.

A prime candidate from one the NFC’s best teams has emerged for Cleveland’s opening job.

George Paton, Minnesota Vikings VP, has become the leading candidate for the Browns’ GM position.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has the latest on the developing situation:

“Source says Vikings VP George Paton is expected to officially meet with the Browns in Cleveland later this week,” Fowler wrote on Twitter. “He’s clearly become a prime candidate.”

This could be a major hire for Cleveland.

Minnesota has consistently been one the NFL’s most well-run organizations. Paton has been a key piece of the Vikings’ success.

The Browns’ off-field antics coupled with inconsistent on-field play led to an abysmal 6-10 season in 2019. It was another step in the wrong direction for this organization.

If a new head coach and GM can fix Cleveland’s culture and scheme, perhaps the Browns can compete for the AFC North Division in 2020.

But if the wrong hires are made, Cleveland is in for another miserable couple of seasons. It’ll be interesting to see how this situation plays out.