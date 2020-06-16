If you’re simply going off the eye test, almost every NFL would say Christian McCaffrey is the best running back in the league. That isn’t the case though according to Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus.

Monson recently shared his pick for the best tailback in the NFL. To the surprise of many fans, he didn’t go with McCaffrey, who had over 2,000 scrimmage yards this past season.

Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott would make fine selections for the best player at that position, but Monson didn’t select them either. Instead, the top analyst at Pro Football Focus went with Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

“Browns running back Nick Chubb is the best ball carrier in the NFL right now,” Monson said. “Over the past two years, he has the No. 1 rushing grade at PFF. He has the most broken tackles at the best rate, and last season the Browns offensive line ranked 24th in run blocking, so he’s been getting it done behind a substandard run-blocking unit.”

Chubb is definitely one of the most underrated players in the league. His production is overshadowed by Cleveland’s lack of success as a team over the past decade.

What makes Chubb’s success in the NFL so impressive is that he suffered an injury that could’ve ended his career back at Georgia. The fact that he bounced back from that knee injury is a testament to his toughness.

All that being said, ranking Chubb as the top running back over McCaffrey seems a bit odd. However, the former second-round pick deserves recognition after rushing for 1,494 yards in 2019.

Where would you rank Chubb among the NFL’s running backs?