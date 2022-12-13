Ravens Player's Message For Deshaun Watson Going Viral

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 11: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson won't receive a warm welcome from the Ravens this Saturday.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey made a strong comment about facing Watson.

"We want to give him a not-so-soft welcome," Humphrey said when asked about Watson's first Browns-Ravens game.

Watson made his regular-season debut for the Browns on Dec. 4 against the Texans. Over the past two weeks, the Pro Bowl quarterback has 407 passing yards with one touchdowns and two interceptions.

This Saturday's matchup against the Ravens won't be an easy test for Watson. Baltimore's defense has given up a combined 23 points over the past two games.

Things aren't looking so great for the Ravens on the offensive side of the football. Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are both banged up.

Jackson has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 13. Huntley, meanwhile, suffered a concussion this past Sunday against the Steelers.

If Jackson and Huntley can't suit up for Saturday's game, undrafted rookie Anthony Brown will start at quarterback.

The Ravens will rely heavily on their defense to lead the charge this weekend. That could spell trouble for Watson and the Browns' offense.