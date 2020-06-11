RB Kareem Hunt Shares His Mindset With The Browns

After being suspended for the first eight games of the 2019 season, Kareem Hunt was a contributor for the Cleveland Browns in the second half of the year.

Hunt’s role was a little different from the one he occupied in his first two professional seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He wasn’t the primary back, deferring to second-year standout Nick Chubb. With Chubb, a budding star, handling the majority of the rushing workload, Hunt became a weapon as a receiver, catching 37 passes in eight games.

To put that in perspective, that’s 11 more catches than he had the previous season in Kansas City, when he played 11 games. As a rookie in 2017, Hunt caught 53 passes, but that was over the course of a full season.

In a recent interview with the Browns’ team website, Hunt said he’s willing to take on whatever role the team asks of him in 2020, whether that’s as a receiver, runner or blocker.

“Anytime I can get on that field and make something happen, between running the football and blocking, I’m gonna give it 110 every time,” Hunt said. “I’m ready to get out there and do whatever they ask.”

As flexible as he appears willing to be, Hunt also said that the Browns view him as “a running back in a 1-2 (punch) and I respect that” as opposed to a “gadget guy.”

That means the four-yet vet is still anticipating plenty of carries, even if Chubb is the locked-in starter.

“I definitely like Chubb and I, both of us have a unique running style, tough runners and I think we’re both workhorses,” Hunt said. “I’ve never seen anything like this either.”

Last season, Hunt rushed 43 times for 179 yards and two scores while catching 37 passes foe 285 yards and one touchdown.