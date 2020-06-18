Reggie Bush Says 1 College WR Reminds Him Of Odell Beckham

Love him or hate him, Odell Beckham is indisputably one of the most-talented wide receivers in the NFL.

There haven’t been too many college football wide receivers that have resembled the Cleveland Browns star in recent years, but Reggie Bush thinks someone does this year.

The FOX college football analyst said on Wednesday evening that LSU star Ja’Marr Chase reminds him of Beckham.

“Ja’Marr Chase, he reminds me a lot of Odell Beckham Jr.,” Bush said. “With him, (the defensive backs are) always in trail position. That’s not something that you want to do against a guy like Ja’Marr Chase because he’s fast, he’s explosive, he has great routes, he understands concepts. He understands also where to be quarterback friendly and when to be quarterback friendly. And then again, he also won the Biletnikoff Award. That’s why he’s my No. 1. Now let’s see if he can do that again this year.”

Bush has Chase as his No. 1 wide receiver in the country heading into the 2020 season.

"He reminds me a lot of Odell Beckham Jr."@ReggieBush and @mattleinartQB have lofty expectations of @LSUfootball's @Real10jayy__ this year and beyond 🐅🔥 pic.twitter.com/96yhYJqEeu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 17, 2020

Chase is coming off a really special 2019 season.

The LSU Tigers star caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging more than 21 yards per reception.

LSU will need Chase to have another huge year if the Tigers are going to contend at the top of the SEC.