Report: 1 Aspect Of Baker Mayfield Trade Is "Very Difficult"

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been linked to the Carolina Panthers for the past month or so, and yet, a deal hasn't been finalized.

While on The Pat McAfee Show this Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had an update on Mayfield's trade market.

Rapoport revealed why the Browns haven't been able to ship out Mayfield. It turns out his salary for the 2022 season has really put a hold on things.

"How they [the Browns and Panthers] split the money is very difficult," Rapoport said. "I know there has been some discussion. I don't get the sense anything is completely imminent right now."

Mayfield is set to make roughly $18.8 million this upcoming season.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers want the Browns to take on part of Mayfield's salary. Up to this point, the Browns haven't been willing to meet their demands.

If the Panthers can't get a trade done before Week 1, they'll start Sam Darnold at quarterback. Head coach Matt Rhule confirmed that on Thursday.

Perhaps talks between the Browns and Panthers will heat up before the start of training camp.