Report: Another Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Last Tuesday, two of Deshaun Watson's accusers appeared on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel to describe their alleged encounters with the Pro Bowl quarterback.

The two women, Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, aren't the only ones who filed a lawsuit accusing Watson of sexual misconduct.

Entering this week, Watson was dealing with 22 lawsuits. On Tuesday, that number increased to 23.

According to ESPN reporter Sarah Barshop, the plaintiff who filed a lawsuit against Watson "changed her mind about filing a lawsuit after watching the HBO Real Sports piece."

It's unclear if this new lawsuit will have any impact on what the NFL decides to do with Watson.

Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, believes a decision will be made sometime in June.

"We should know what their position is initially sometime in June, and then everybody will figure out if there’s going to be a hearing about it or can people work things out, or whatever,” Hardin told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “The only thing that’s certain is that they want to try to get everything done this summer — and earlier than later in the summer. Past that, we don’t really have any firm dates or possibilities.”

Watson received a record-breaking contract from the Browns earlier this year. His status for Week 1 is up in the air to say the least.