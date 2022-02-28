Report: Baker Mayfield ‘Ahead Of Schedule’ In His Rehab

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Baker Mayfield’s rehab is going better than expected. So much so, the exact phrase being used is “ahead of schedule.”

The Cleveland Browns quarterback dealt with a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder for most of the 2021 season. He played through it with the understanding he’d have to spend most of the offseason recovering. The initial timeline that was announced was four to six months for a full recovery.

Per Cabot’s latest update, Mayfield has made good progress during his rehab and is “ahead of schedule.”

Jarvis Landry can restructure to stay with the #Browns, Baker Mayfield ahead of schedule in his rehab, the outlook on JC Tretter, and more: Browns Insider https://t.co/JqkBgaeouy — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 27, 2022

The expectation is that the Cleveland Browns are sticking with Baker Mayfield for the 2022 season. They’re going to have a difficult time finding an upgrade this offseason. And the former Oklahoma star probably deserves at least one more year to prove whether or not he’s the guy for the Browns.

Mayfield struggled mightily last season, but that was mostly due to his injury. It led many to question why he was even playing in the first place, especially considering the Browns didn’t even make the playoffs. Had Mayfield ended his 2021 season earlier, he’d be much farther into his rehab by now.

Regardless, Mayfield has one more year to prove he’s a franchise quarterback before he becomes a free agent in 2023.

The Browns no doubt have high expectations for the former No. 1 overall pick this upcoming season.